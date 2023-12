By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Technology is helping Pickens County address issues such as recycling and roads that need attention.

During his report to county council at its Nov. 6 meeting, county administrator Ken Roper touched on several initiatives.

“One of the goals council gave staff this year was to come up with new metrics, new ways of measuring

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login