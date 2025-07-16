Welborn provides update, expresses concerns

By Evan Smoak

Courtesy The Journal

evan@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — At its regularly scheduled meeting last week, Pickens County Council received an update from clerk of court, Pat Welborn.

Welborn spoke about the new Carolina Investments Building the county purchased in 2024 to help alleviate courthouse traffic and space constraints.

“Probation, (Department of Juvenile Justice) and possibly the public defender’s office will be moving, and we need to expedite that as we can,” he said. “The solicitor’s PTI office is losing (its space) and is needing to move into the courthouse. (We want to) get

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login