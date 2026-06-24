What is salvation, and who will be saved?

There are a mixture of Biblical interpretations about eternal salvation, including the idea that Jesus will save everyone.

This concept is traced back to the most popular verse in the Bible, as John 3:16 states that God so loved the “world” that he gave his only son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” At first glance, it may seem that Jesus is a Savior who rescues the entire world from doom, but it’s crucial to take a closer look, as we understand that everlasting life is conditional upon

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