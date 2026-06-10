What we think about matters to God

Are we ashamed of God? Is God ashamed of us? Do we not realize that God knows our thoughts? Yes, the spiritual atmosphere within society has changed in the last 75 years, and one of the reasons is the older generations who stood fervently for God have passed on, and many of the younger ones do not have the same passion for Christ. Do we care about developing an awareness of His presence? Look at the technology that has evolved

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