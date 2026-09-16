When candidates don’t show up, voters shouldn’t lose out

Our job as a nonpartisan organization isn’t to tell voters who to support. It’s to make sure they have the information they need to decide for themselves.

One of the ways we do that is by hosting candidate forums. A traditional candidate forum brings candidates from the parties represented in a race together to answer questions from a moderator, with each candidate given the same questions and the same amount of time to respond.

But candidates don’t always participate. When candidates from

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