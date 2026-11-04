Where a tree falls

We’ve heard the question asked for years, “When a tree falls in the woods and there’s no one there to hear it, does it make a sound?” If there are birds, squirrels or other wildlife, do they receive the sound waves? Of course they do.

The basic motive of that question is, if there’s not an eardrum close for the sound waves to land on, is there actually a sound produced?

It seems to me the obvious answer is “who cares?” Some of life’s most

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