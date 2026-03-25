Who God is and who we are in Him

How many times will it need to be declared that we can have as much of God as we want? And how many tears will we shed from the sadness of knowing that most people only want enough to get by? Having a serious spiritual relationship with God is difficult, as it takes a high level of desire and discipline on our part. If we are not passionate about developing a constant awareness of His presence, our emotions have a tendency to slide into an easier routine of just

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