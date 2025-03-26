Who is steering the ship?

Genesis 8:3-4 “And the waters returned from off the earth continually: and after the end of the hundred and fifty days the waters were abated. And the ark rested in the seventh month, on the seventeenth day of the month, upon the mountains of Ararat.”

The Biblical description of the ark that Noah built under God’s direction, indicates only the dimensions (Genesis 6:15). It was built 300 cubits long (450 feet) by 50 cubits wide (75 feet) by 30 cubits high (45 feet), a three-dimensional box.

There is no scripture that we can reference that in any way describes a pointed bow

