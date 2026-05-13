Who will fill their shoes?

Matthew 28: 18b-20 “All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.”

There’s a country music song “Who’s Going to Fill Their Shoes?” The lyrics are words that strike the heart of not only country music lovers but also of those that proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The chorus of that song, written by Troy Seals and Max D. Barnes, can apply to

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