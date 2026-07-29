Why America?

Over the years a theory has been that the United States of America was another of God’s chosen nations. Just as Israel was God’s chosen nation and people to provide the world with a Savior, the USA may have been chosen to evangelize the world.

Considering such a possibility, in this 250th year as a nation, it’s time we realized this very precious and unique assignment given to us by our Creator.

America has been blessed with the ability to “preach this Gospel to all nations” (Matthew 24:14). America

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login