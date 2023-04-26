Why are seniors scammer targets?

In one year alone, seniors lost over $3 billion to scammers, and it’s gotten worse every year. The 60-69 age group was bad enough, but the dollar losses rose even more after age 70, and much more after age 80.

Why are we targeted?

The thieves believe two things about us: We’re all rich and have great credit, having worked our whole lives, and, worst of all, that we won’t tell anyone if we lose money to them. Those two things alone make us constant targets.

All scammers have to do to turn us into victims, according to a study by Stanford and AARP, is raise our emotions. Whether happiness or anger, it doesn’t matter, because either will push us to

