Wilson: Local groups receive state and federal grants

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — Two Pickens County organizations that help victims of crime were recently awarded grant funding, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The funding is part of more than $29 million in federal and state grants awarded throughout the state, Wilson said in a Sept. 23 release.

The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council formally approved the grants earlier this year, and the projects will begin on Oct. 1, he said.

Wilson said four types of grants will be distributed by the his office’s Department of Crime Victim Assistance — Victims of Crime Act

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