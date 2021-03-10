Wilson: ‘This is huge’
Hundreds more charges filed in ‘Prison Empire’ drug conspiracy investigation
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
STATE — The South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments containing nearly 500 charges against 100 defendants in the “Prison Empire” investigation, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday.
Many of those indicted face charges in Pickens County.
Wilson held a press conference on “Prison Empire” Monday afternoon.
“About a year and a half ago, we had a round of indictments come through on a very complex drug trafficking conspiracy that was being run out of South Carolina prison systems,” Wilson said.
At that time, Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said the State Grand Jury investigation began in June 2018 after the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and a number of other Upstate agencies met with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
With the new indictments, the Prison Empire investigation represents the “largest number of defendants indicted for a single narcotics conspiracy in South Carolina’s history,” Wilson said.
“This is huge,” Wilson said. “This new round of indictments has nearly doubled what we had accomplished before.”
The new round includes 487 charges alleged and 297 counts against 100 defendants, he said.
The investigation involved “an intricate web, a conspiracy of drug trafficking, gang activity — just a very vast robust enterprise,” Wilson said.
To date, the investigation has seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, five kilos of heroin, and 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as 82 firearms, he said.
“The conspiracy includes probably over 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine that have been trafficked into South Carolina, over 20 kilograms of heroin trafficked into our state and over 18 kilograms of cocaine trafficked into South Carolina,” Wilson said.
The conspiracy was enabled by “the fact that people, when they go to prison, are allowed to communicate with people outside of the prison walls,” he said.
“It is unacceptable,” Wilson said.
Ten of the defendants are South Carolina Department of Corrections inmates, he said.
“A physical wall is no longer good enough,” Wilson said.
Criminals use contraband cellphones to plan crimes while incarcerated, he said.
“A lot of these gang members go to the South Carolina prison system, and the prison system is now an incubator program for their criminal enterprise,” Wilson said.
Inmates are able to conduct “massive-scale, complex drug trafficking criminal enterprises,” he said.
Technology exists to jam cellphones in prison, Wilson said.
“We’ve just got to have the approval of the federal government to be able to do it,” he said. “Until we can do that, we’re continue to deal with this type of issue in South Carolina. Massive, massive amounts of drugs are pouring into the state of South Carolina.”
In addition to the drug trafficking charges, the charges include burglary, kidnapping, assault and battery, Wilson said.
“Enough is enough,” he said.
SCDC director Bryan Stirling said his department has found more than “31,000 cellphones or accessories” since 2015.
“This just has to stop,” he said.
Cellphones allow inmates to “re-victimize people out in society,” Stirling said.
“We’ve asked the FCC to interpret the law,” he said. “The law says a legal signal cannot be blocked. I would make the argument that this is not a legal signal. This is an illegal signal for illegal purposes.”
He called for a Congressional hearing on the issue.
“The federal government can jam signals,” Stirling said. “Why can’t the states?”
Wilson said he understood the telecommunication industry’s concerns over the issue.
“But we have proven time and time again that the technology is there to carve out a specific area, a geographic location and it doesn’t bleed over and prevent other people in adjacent neighborhoods to prison systems from having their cell coverage disrupted,” he said. “We can do this. We should do this.”
The South Carolina State Grand Jury was assisted in the investigation by a partnership of the Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Division of Police Services, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Easley Police Department, the Liberty Police Department, the Pickens Police Department, and the South Carolina Governor’s Counterdrug Task Force (a unit of the South Carolina National Guard). The cases will be prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Joshua R. Underwood, Assistant Attorney General David A. Fernandez, Assistant Attorney General John Conrad, Assistant Attorney General Johnny E. James, Jr., and State Grand Jury Division Chief Attorney S. Creighton Waters.
A full list of defendants and the charges against them can be found by clicking on this article at yourpickenscounty.com.
