Wilson: ‘This is huge’

Hundreds more charges filed in ‘Prison Empire’ drug conspiracy investigation

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

STATE — The South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments containing nearly 500 charges against 100 defendants in the “Prison Empire” investigation, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday.

Many of those indicted face charges in Pickens County.

Wilson held a press conference on “Prison Empire” Monday afternoon.

“About a year and a half ago, we had a round of indictments come through on a very complex drug trafficking conspiracy that was being run out of South Carolina prison systems,” Wilson said.

At that time, Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said the State Grand Jury investigation began in June 2018 after the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and a number of other Upstate agencies met with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

With the new indictments, the Prison Empire investigation represents the “largest number of defendants indicted for a single narcotics conspiracy in South Carolina’s history,” Wilson said.

“This is huge,” Wilson said. “This new round of indictments has nearly doubled what we had accomplished before.”

The new round includes 487 charges alleged and 297 counts against 100 defendants, he said.

The investigation involved “an intricate web, a conspiracy of drug trafficking, gang activity — just a very vast robust enterprise,” Wilson said.

To date, the investigation has seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, five kilos of heroin, and 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as 82 firearms, he said.

“The conspiracy includes probably over 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine that have been trafficked into South Carolina, over 20 kilograms of heroin trafficked into our state and over 18 kilograms of cocaine trafficked into South Carolina,” Wilson said.

The conspiracy was enabled by “the fact that people, when they go to prison, are allowed to communicate with people outside of the prison walls,” he said.

“It is unacceptable,” Wilson said.

Ten of the defendants are South Carolina Department of Corrections inmates, he said.

“A physical wall is no longer good enough,” Wilson said.

Criminals use contraband cellphones to plan crimes while incarcerated, he said.

“A lot of these gang members go to the South Carolina prison system, and the prison system is now an incubator program for their criminal enterprise,” Wilson said.

Inmates are able to conduct “massive-scale, complex drug trafficking criminal enterprises,” he said.

Technology exists to jam cellphones in prison, Wilson said.

“We’ve just got to have the approval of the federal government to be able to do it,” he said. “Until we can do that, we’re continue to deal with this type of issue in South Carolina. Massive, massive amounts of drugs are pouring into the state of South Carolina.”

In addition to the drug trafficking charges, the charges include burglary, kidnapping, assault and battery, Wilson said.

“Enough is enough,” he said.

SCDC director Bryan Stirling said his department has found more than “31,000 cellphones or accessories” since 2015.

“This just has to stop,” he said.

Cellphones allow inmates to “re-victimize people out in society,” Stirling said.

“We’ve asked the FCC to interpret the law,” he said. “The law says a legal signal cannot be blocked. I would make the argument that this is not a legal signal. This is an illegal signal for illegal purposes.”

He called for a Congressional hearing on the issue.

“The federal government can jam signals,” Stirling said. “Why can’t the states?”

Wilson said he understood the telecommunication industry’s concerns over the issue.

“But we have proven time and time again that the technology is there to carve out a specific area, a geographic location and it doesn’t bleed over and prevent other people in adjacent neighborhoods to prison systems from having their cell coverage disrupted,” he said. “We can do this. We should do this.”

The South Carolina State Grand Jury was assisted in the investigation by a partnership of the Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Division of Police Services, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Easley Police Department, the Liberty Police Department, the Pickens Police Department, and the South Carolina Governor’s Counterdrug Task Force (a unit of the South Carolina National Guard). The cases will be prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Joshua R. Underwood, Assistant Attorney General David A. Fernandez, Assistant Attorney General John Conrad, Assistant Attorney General Johnny E. James, Jr., and State Grand Jury Division Chief Attorney S. Creighton Waters.

A full list of defendants and the charges against them can be found by clicking on this article at yourpickenscounty.com.

The charges in the unsealed “Prison Empire” indictments are as follows:

Samantha Diane Chavez Aiken

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding

Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 75: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Superseding Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 76: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 77: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 78: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense, § 16-23-500

(Superseding Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 79: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C) (Superseding Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 80: Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, § 56-5-750 (Superseding Indictment)

 90 days-3 years or $500

o Count 81: Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, § 44-53-370(b)(3)

(Superseding Indictment)

 0-3 years and/or $0-$3,000

o Count 82: Driving While License Suspended, § 56-1-460 (Superseding Indictment)

 0-30 days and/or $300

Steve DeWyatt Aiken, Jr.

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 83: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3) (Superseding Indictment)

 25 years and $50,000

Edward Gary Akridge (a/k/a “Eddie Boss”, “G9”) (Current SCDC Inmate )

 2019-GS-47-17 (Superseding Indictment – Edgefield County)

o Count 1: Conspiracy, § 16-17-410 (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 2: Burglary, First Degree, § 16-11-311 (Original Indictment)

 15 years-life

o Count 3: Kidnapping, § 16-3-910 (Original Indictment)

 0-30 years

o Count 4: Kidnapping, § 16-3-910 (Original Indictment)

 0-30 years

o Count 5: Kidnapping, § 16-3-910 (Original Indictment)

 0-30 years

o Count 6: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23- 490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 7: Assault and Battery, First Degree, § 16-3-600(C)(1) (Superseding Indictment)

 0-10 years

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Idictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 61: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Original Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

Gary Hastings Akridge (a/k/a “Butch”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second

Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Timothy Lee Anders

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second

Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 2: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 3: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (Value More Than $2,000), § 16-21-80

 0-5 years and/or a fine in the discretion of the court

o Count 4: Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, § 16-23-20

 0-1 year and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 5: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 6: Receiving Stolen Goods (Value Less Than $2,000), § 16-13-180

 0-30 days or $0-$1,000

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 10: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

 25 years and $50,000

John Mathis Anthony

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 2: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 3: Possession of Heroin, § 44-53-370(d)(1)

 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Travis Dale Ashby (Current SCDC Inmate)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second

Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Joey Durant Atkins

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 88: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B) (Superseding Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Justin Kvalheim Babb

 2019-GS-47-15 (Superseding Indictment – Anderson County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3) (Original Indictment)

 25 years and $50,000

o Count 2: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 3: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3) (Superseding Indictment)

 25 years and $50,000

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Ryan Christopher Ballard

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 74: Unlawful Possession of a Handgun by Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, § 16-23-30

(Superseding Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 102: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 103: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Third Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 104: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Third Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 105: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Third Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 106: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Third Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 107: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Third Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 108: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 109: Possession of a Schedule I-V Controlled Substance, § 44-53-370(d)(2) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 110: Possession of a Schedule I-V Controlled Substance, § 44-53-370(d)(2) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 111: Possession of a Schedule I-V Controlled Substance, § 44-53-370(d)(2) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 112: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, § 44-53-370(d)(1) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

 2019-GS-47-40 (Anderson County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 2: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 3: Unlawful Possession of a Handgun by Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, § 16-23-30

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 4: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

William Clinton Barkley

 2019-GS-47-19 (Anderson County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 2: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Steven Ray Boyd

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 84: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4) (Superseding Indictment)

 25 years and $100,000

o Count 85: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23- 490 (Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 86: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 87: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

Jessica Addie Bradshaw

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 26: Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B) (Original Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 27: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Original Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 28: Possession of Marijuana, § 44-53-370(d)(4) (Original Indictment)

 0-30 days or $100-$200

o Count 29: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Original Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

Matthew Jason Brown

 2019-GS-47-17 (Superseding Indictment – Edgefield County)

o Count 1: Conspiracy, § 16-17-410 (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 2: Burglary, First Degree, § 16-11-311 (Original Indictment)

 15 years-life

o Count 3: Kidnapping, § 16-3-910 (Original Indictment)

 0-30 years

o Count 4: Kidnapping, § 16-3-910 (Original Indictment)

 0-30 years

o Count 5: Kidnapping, § 16-3-910 (Original Indictment)

 0-30 years

o Count 6: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 7: Assault and Battery, First Degree, § 16-3-600(C)(1) (Superseding Indictment)

 0-10 years

Jennifer Nicole Burns

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 65: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 66: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 67: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Kurtis Russell Burns

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original

Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 30: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Original Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 31: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 32: Driving While License Suspended, § 56-1-460 (Original Indictment)

 0-30 days and/or $300

o Count 33: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 34: Distribution of a Controlled Substance Within Proximity of School, § 44-53-445 (Original Indictment)

 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000

o Count 35: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 36: Distribution of a Controlled Substance Within Proximity of School, § 44-53-445 (Original Indictment)

 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000

o Count 37: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 38: Distribution of Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 39: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Original Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 40: Distribution of Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 41: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 42: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 43: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 44: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 45: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C) (Original Indictment)

Page 9 of 34

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 46: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 47: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 48: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 49: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B) (Original Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

William David Burns

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 71: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Original Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 72: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, § 44-53-370(b)(1) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 73: Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, § 56-5-750 (Third Superseding Indictment)

 90 days-3 years or $500

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 4: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 5: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 6: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 7: Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Fentanyl), § 44-53-370(d)(1)

 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 8: Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I-III Controlled Substance (Amphetamine), § 44-53-370(b)(2)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Charles Bernard Cannon (a/k/a “Chuck”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 10: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 11: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 12: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 4-14, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(a)

 7-25 years and $50,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Justin Allen Chappell

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 14: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

Amy Miranda Chastain

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second

Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original

Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Richard James Chastain

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Warren Brent Chastain (Current SCDC Inmate)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original ndictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 10: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-23 (Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-29 (Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Kristen English Clark

 2021-GS-47-01 (Greenville County)

o Count 3: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

 25 years and $100,000

o Count 4: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c)

 25-40 years and $200,000

o Count 5: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 6: Possession with Intent to Distribute of Controlled Substance Within Proximity of School or Park, § 44-53-445

 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000

Richard E. Clark (a/k/a “Buddy”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Jacob Austin Collins

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 5: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 6: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 7: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Jesse Taylor Crooks (a/k/a “Roach”)

 2019-GS-47-20 (Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 62: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Original Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

Katelin Christina Michelle Davenport (a/k/a “Katelin Pennington”)

2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 13: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 14: Possession of Marijuana, § 44-53-370(d)(4)

 0-30 days or $100-$200

o Count 15: Misrepresenting Identity to Law Enforcement Officer, § 16-17-725

 0-30 days or $0-$200

o Count 16: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2021-GS-47-01 (Greenville County)

o Count 1: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 2: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 3: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

 25 years and $100,000

o Count 4: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c)

 25-40 years and $200,000

o Count 5: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 6: Possession with Intent to Distribute of Controlled Substance Within Proximity of School or Park, § 44-53-445

 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000

o Count 8: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, 4-14 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(a)

 7-25 years and $50,000

Bradley Justin Davis

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A)

 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Scott William Delano

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 15: Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 16: Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 17: Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 18: Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A)

 0-3 and/or $0-$5,000

Tina Dent

 2019-GS-47-21 (Lexington County)

o Count 4: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 5: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack), § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Joshua Joseph Desorcy (a/k/a “Boston”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Ashley Amanda Dillard

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 18: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c)

 25-40 years and $200,000

o Count 19: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 20: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23- 490

 5 years

o Count 21: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23- 490

 5 years

Scott Allen Durham

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 59: Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B) (Original Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 60: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B) (Original Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Stacey M. Edgerly

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Kelli Denise Edwards

2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original

Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 10: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 11: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 35: Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A)

 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

 2020-GS-47-24 (Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 2: Possession of a Schedule I-V Controlled Substance (Alprazolam), § 44-53-370(d)(2)

 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 3: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 4: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

Christina Marie Epps

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Kenneth Bryant Evans, II (a/k/a “Kuntry”) (Current SCDC Inmate)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

McKayla Dawn Franks

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 19: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 20: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Garrick Houston Fuller (a/k/a “Gary Wayne”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Musa Ismail Glenn

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 36: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 4-14 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(a)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 37: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 38: Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, § 56-5-750

 90 days-3 years or $500

o Count 39: Resisting Arrest, § 16-9-320

 0-1 year and/or $500-$1,000

o Count 40: Obstruction of Justice, Common Law

 Court’s discretion

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 21: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 22: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 23: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 24: Distribution of Heroin, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 25: Distribution of Heroin, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 26: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 14-28 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(b)

 25 years and $200,000

o Count 27: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Morphine), 28 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c)

 25-40 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Barbara Ann Goodman

 2019-GS-47-19 (Anderson County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 2: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 15: Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B) (Original Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 16: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 17: Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B) (Original Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 18: Distribution of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B) (Original Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 19: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

Robert Anthony Gracely (a/k/a “Tony G”) (Current SCDC Inmate)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Georgia Clarice Grant

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 57: Possession of Heroin, § 44-53-370(d)(1)

 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 58: Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Fentanyl), § 44-53-370(d)(1)

 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 59: Possession of Cocaine, § 44-53-370(d)(3)

 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Whitney Sharee Hall

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second

Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 28: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 29: Possession of a Destructive Device, § 16-23-720(C)

 2-15 years

Heather Michelle Hamilton (a/k/a “Yola”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 25: Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A) (Original Indictment)

 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Harvest Cecilia Hendricks

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-23 (Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

Travis Mitchell Hendricks

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 30: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 31: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 32: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

 25 years and $50,000

o Count 33: Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A)

 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Latasha Diane Honeycutt

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Amy Diane House

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Third

Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 90: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 25 years and $50,000

o Count 91: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 14-28 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(b) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 25 years and $200,000

o Count 92: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Third Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 93: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Third Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 94: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 95: Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD, § 44-53-370(b)(1) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 96: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Third Superseding Idictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

o Count 97: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 25 years and $100,000

o Count 98: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Third Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 99: Possession of a Schedule I-V Controlled Substance, § 44-53-370(d)(2) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 100: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c)

(Superseding Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Sommer Leigh Johnson

 2019-GS-47-18 (Union County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

Casey Christian Kohler

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Kristin Nicole Lesley

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 63: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3) (Original Indictment)

 25 years and $50,000

o Count 64: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 90: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 25 years and $50,000

o Count 91: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 14-28 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(b) (Third Superseding

Indictment)

 25 years and $200,000

o Count 92: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Third Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 93: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Third Superseding Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 94: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 95: Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD, § 44-53-370(b)(1) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 49: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

 25 years and $50,000

o Count 50: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 51: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 52: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 53: Possession of a Schedule I-V Controlled Substance (Alprazolam), § 44-53-370(d)(2)

 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 34: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 35: Possession of Marijuana, § 44-53-370(d)(4)

 0-30 days or $100-$200

o Count 36: Driving While License Suspended, § 56-1-460

 0-30 days and/or $300

o Count 37: Vehicle Registration Violation, § 56-3-110

 Fee in the Court’s discretion

Cassidy Shane Lewis

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Candies Brooke Locke

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 5: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 6: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 7: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Samantha Leigh Gilstrap Locke

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 18: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c)

 25-40 years and $200,000

o Count 19: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 20: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 21: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

Robert Wayne Mahon

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-08 (Anderson County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 2: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 3: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$50,000

o Count 4: Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, § 56-5-750

 90 days-3 years or $500

o Count 5: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (Value Less Than $2,000), § 16-21-80

 0-30 days and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 6: Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, § 16-23-20

 0-1 year and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 7: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense, § 16-23-500

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Jeffery Shane Mauldin (Current SCDC Inmate)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original

Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Orrie Michelle Mauldin

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Third

Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 113: Obstruction of Justice, Common Law (Third Superseding Indictment)

 Court’s discretion

 2021-GS-47-01 (Greenville County)

o Count 64: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

Anna Elise McCleer

 2021-GS-47-01 (Greenville County)

o Count 3: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

 25 years and $100,000

o Count 4: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, 28 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c)

 25-40 years and $200,000

o Count 5: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 6: Possession with Intent to Distribute of Controlled Substance Within Proximity of School or Park, § 44-53-445

 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000

o Count 7: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

Joseph Matthew McClure

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 7: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 8: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 9: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Darrell Foster McCoy, Jr. (a/k/a “DJ”) (Current SCDC Inmate)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 38: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 4-14 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(a)

 7-25 years and $50,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Matthew David McCoy (Current SCDC Inmate)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Tony Eugene McCoy, Sr.

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-09

o Count 38: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 4-14 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(a)

 7-25 years and $50,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Justin Matthew Moore-Grooms

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 41: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 42: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 43: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 44: Driving Under Suspension – Habitual Traffic Offender, § 56-1-1100

 0-5 years

o Count 45: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 46: Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, § 16-23-20

 0-1 year and/or $0-$1,000

o Count 47: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 48: Possession of Marijuana, § 44-53-370(d)(4)

 0-30 days or $100-$200

 2021-GS-47-03 (Laurens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 2: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 3: Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, § 16-23-20

 0-1 year and/or $0-$1,000

Christopher Robert Nix

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 22: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 23: Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I-III Controlled Substance (Amphetamine), § 44-53-

370(b)(2) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 23: Possession of Marijuana, § 44-53-370(d)(4) (Original Indictment)

 0-30 days or $100-$200

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 39: Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A)

 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Brandi Nicole O’Bryant (a/k/a “Brandi Smith”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 20: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Original Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 21: Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A)(1) (Original Indictment)

 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Semeca Dannyelle Oglesby

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding

Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 69: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense, § 16-23-500

(Superseding Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 70: Receiving Stolen Goods (Value Less Than $2,000), § 16-13-180 (Superseding Indictment)

 0-30 days or $0-$1,000

 2019-GS-47-40 (Anderson County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 5: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 6: Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, § 56-5-750

 90 days-3 years or $500

o Count 7: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense, § 16-23-500

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 8: Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon, § 16-3-625

 2-10 years

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

William Russell Oliver, II (a/k/a “Lil Pimpin”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 51: Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A) (Original Indictment)

 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 52: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 53: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense, § 16-23-500 (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 54: Possession of Contraband in County Jail, § 24-7-155 (Original Indictment)

 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000

o Count 55: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 56: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 57: Possession of a Stolen Handgun, § 16-23-30(C) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

o Count 58: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, § 44-53-370(d)(1) (Original Indictment)

 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Alexus Dannielle Pennington

 2021-GS-47-03 (Laurens County)

o Count 4: Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A)(1)

 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Scott Damien Pope

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 50: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Original Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 54: Possession of Heroin, § 44-53-370(d)(1)

 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 55: Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Fentanyl), § 44-53-370(d)(1)

 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 56: Obstruction of Justice, Common Law

 Court’s discretion

Richard Allen Pou

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 42: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 43: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

Jennifer Marie Pruitt

 2019-GS-47-16 (Lexington County)

o Count 1: Kidnapping, § 16-3-910

 0-30 years

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 61: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Original Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

Ratravious Untwain Quattlebaum

 2019-GS-47-21 (Lexington County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

 25 years and $100,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 3: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

Jonathan Richard Rackley (a/k/a “Diesel”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Charles Michael Ray (a/k/a “Chuck Ray”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 89: Possession of Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(A) (Superseding Indictment)

 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 60: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 61: Possession of Contraband in County Jail, § 24-7-155

 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000

Marcus DeWayne Robinson (a/k/a “King Kong”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Nicanor Perez Rodriguez (a/k/a “Nico”) (Current SCDC Inmate)

 2019-GS-47-17 (Superseding Indictment – Edgefield County)

o Count 1: Conspiracy, § 16-17-410 (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 2: Burglary, First Degree, § 16-11-311 (Original Indictment)

 15 years-life

o Count 3: Kidnapping, § 16-3-910 (Original Indictment)

 0-30 years

o Count 4: Kidnapping, § 16-3-910 (Original Indictment)

 0-30 years

o Count 5: Kidnapping, § 16-3-910 (Original Indictment)

 0-30 years

 2019-GS-47-20 (Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2019-GS-47-21 (Lexington County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

 25 years and $100,000

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Brandon Joshua Roper

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-29 (Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Jakayla Anisha Salter

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Idictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Michael Anthony Sharpe

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-26 (Superseding Indictment – Anderson County)

o Count 3: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, 4-14 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(a) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 4: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 5: Possession with Intent to Distribute of Controlled Substance Within Proximity of School, § 44-53-445 (Original Indictment)

 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000

Antonio Marcus Smith

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 2: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Jamal Seantea Smith (a/k/a “Rico”)

 2019-GS-47-20 (Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Cocaine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(2)(e)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Jennifer Dianna Sorgee (a/k/a “Jennifer Tyner”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second

Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 40: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 41: Distribution of Heroin, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Bryan Michael Stegall

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 2: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Alicia Brooke Stephens

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 18: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c)

 25-40 years and $200,000

o Count 19: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 20: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 21: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 22: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 23: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 24: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 25: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 26: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 27: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490

 5 years

o Count 28: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 29: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 30: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 31: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 32: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 33: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 34: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (Value More Than $2,000), § 16-21-80

 0-5 years and/or a fine in the discretion of the court

Charles Rickey Stephens, Jr.

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 18: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c)

 25-40 years and $200,000

o Count 19: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 20: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 21: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 22: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 23: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 24: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 25: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 26: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 27: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 28: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 29: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490

 5 years

o Count 30: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

Page 31 of 34

o Count 31: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 32: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490

 5 years

o Count 33: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 34: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (Value More Than $2,000), § 16-21-80

 0-5 years and/or a fine in the discretion of the court

 2020-GS-47-27 (Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

 25 years and $100,000

o Count 2: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 3: Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Narcotic (Fentanyl), § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 4: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

o Count 5: Possession with Intent to Distribute of Controlled Substance Within Proximity of School, § 44-53-445

 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original

Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Alicia Marie Sullivan

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Third Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-26 (Superseding Indictment – Anderson County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4) (Original Indictment)

 25 years and $100,000

o Count 2: Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, § 56-5-750 (Original Indictment)

 90 days-3 years or $500

o Count 3: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, 4-14 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(a) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 4: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 5: Possession with Intent to Distribute of Controlled Substance Within Proximity of School, § 44-53-445

(Original Indictment)

 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000

Vadrea Michelle Swope

 2020-GS-47-26 (Superseding Indictment – Anderson County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4) (Original Indictment)

 25 years and $100,000

Darrell Tabron

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 62: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 4-14 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(a)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 63: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 64: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, § 44-53-370(b)(1)

 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

 2020-GS-47-09 (Pickens County)

o Count 9: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 10: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(3)

 25 years and $50,000

o Count 11: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 12: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 13: Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun, § 16-23-230

 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000

o Count 14: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2)

 7-25 years and $50,000

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Anthony Jevea Turner (a/k/a “Ant”, “Ant G”)

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

 2020-GS-47-07 (Greenville County)

o Count 65: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 4-14 Grams, § 44-53-370(e)(3)(a)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 66: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 67: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 68: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490

 5 years

o Count 69: Driving Under Suspension – Habitual Traffic Offender, § 56-1-1100

 0-5 years

 2020-GS-47-28 (Superseding Indictment – Greenville County)

o Count 1: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Heroin), 28 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-370(e)(3)(c) (Original Indictment)

 25-40 years and $200,000

Jodie Crenshaw Turner

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 68: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B) (Original Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Jesse Eugene Wakefield

 2021-GS-47-02 (Anderson County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 2: Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer While Resisting Arrest, § 16-9-320(B)

 0-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000

Michael Wayne Walker, Jr.

 2019-GS-47-22 (Laurens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(4)

 25 years and $100,000

o Count 2: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Dustin Arnold Ward (a/k/a “Duh Duh”) (Current SCDC Inmate )

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Second Superseding Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

Wade Douglas Watkins

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 12: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(1) (Original Indictment)

 3-10 years and $25,000

o Count 13: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 14: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Dustin Allen Wilson

 2019-GS-47-23 (Third Superseding Indictment – Pickens County)

o Count 1: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 3: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 4: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 5: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More, § 44-53-375(C)(5) (Original Indictment)

 25-30 years and $200,000

o Count 6: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years

o Count 7: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, § 44-53-370(b)(2) (Original Indictment)

 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

o Count 8: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, § 44-53-375(B) (Original Indictment)

 0-15 years and/or $25,000

o Count 9: Possession of Marijuana, § 44-53-370(d)(4) (Original Indictment)

 0-30 days or $100-$200

o Count 10: Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 Grams, § 44-53-375(C)(2) (Original Indictment)

 7-25 years and $50,000

o Count 11: Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime, § 16-23-

490 (Original Indictment)

 5 years