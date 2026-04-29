Winners named in 5th annual PYAC golf tournament

PICKENS — The Pickens Youth Athletic Corporation hosted its fifth annual golf tournament April 18 at Table Rock Golf Club and Resort. Seventy-six golfers participated, enjoying a 1 p.m. hot dog lunch followed by a 2 p.m. shotgun start.

First place went to the team of Brandon Peterson, Henry Hall, Brett Nathan and Cliff Alexander. The second-place team was made up of Jeff Wood, Cole Watson, Mac Bradley and Dylan Thompson, and the third-place finishers were Chas Anthony, Charlie Anthony, Chase Hawkins and Eddie Hawkins. Individual winners included Tyler Burgess for longest drive on No. 13, Chase Hawkins for closest to the pin on No. 8 and Bo Haggstrom for closest to the pin on No. 14.

Hole sponsors and business supporters included Food Lion

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