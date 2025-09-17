Within these walls

Historic schoolhouse restored, marker unveiled at Soapstone

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A historical marker on the grounds of Soapstone Baptist Church will help tell the story of the church founded by freed slaves.

The marker was unveiled Saturday morning. The church’s matriarch, Mable Owens Clarke, welcomed the crowd of supporters to the unveiling.

“I am just so happy that you all took the time out of your busy schedule to come to Soapstone Church, to leave your footprints on God’s holy grounds out here,” Clarke said. “And let me just warn you — when you leave

