Woman charged after chase

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A woman faces multiple charges after police allege she led them on a chase to avoid arrest last week.

According to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Tuesday, deputies with the Uniform Patrol Division’s Bravo Team responded to the Stop-A-Minit convenience store on Liberty Highway on Dec. 27.

They were searching for Nikki Elisha Harrison, who was wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants, the release

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login