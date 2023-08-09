Woman charged in officer’s death
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS COUNTY — A woman has been charged in connection with the incident that took the life of Easley Police Officer Matthew Hare early Wednesday morning.
Gabrielle Alexis Benites, 25, of Easley, is charged with aggravated breach of peace, according to a release from Renèe Wunderlich, Director of Public Information Director with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED)
A warrant states that on August 2 Benites “knowingly and willfully trespassed on an active
