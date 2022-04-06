Woman charged with murder

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A Liberty woman is charged with murder after a shooting at her home last week.

Nicole Michelle Heape, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a release from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Brooks.

Pickens County deputy coroner Heather A. Harrison identified the victim as Kennedy Drayton, 31, who shared the home

