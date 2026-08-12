Woman charged with murder

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A woman is charged with murder after a shooting at a Pickens home on Saturday.

At 5:38 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a 911 call about a man being shot at 109 Big Foot Road in Pickens, according to Chief Deputy Brett Barwick.

“Information from the 911 call indicated the caller was involved in the incident,” Barwick said in a news release Sunday.

He said upon arrival, deputies found a man with an

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