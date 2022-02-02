Woman facing drug trafficking charges

LIBERTY — A Liberty woman is being held without bond at the Pickens County Detention Center after a two-month drug trafficking investigation, according to authorities.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies over the past two months conducted a multifaceted investigation into Barbara Ann Goodman. Deputies with the sheriff’s office’s Community Action Team (CAT) used drug interdiction techniques, in conjunction with a Special Operations undercover investigation of Goodman, to

