Woman found guilty in 2022 Easley shooting

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A Greenville woman has been sentenced to two decades behind bars after being convicted last month in connection with a 2022 shooting near Easley.

On Feb. 26, a Pickens County jury convicted 58-year-old Renee Lavonne Simon of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, 13th Circuit Solicitor

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