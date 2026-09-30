Woman sentenced in 2023 death of Easley officer

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The woman whose actions led to the death of an Easley Police Officer Matthew Hare three years ago has been sentenced to prison time in the case.

Gabrielle Alexis Benites, 28, pleaded guilty on July 10 to breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, 13th Circuit Solicitor Cindy Crick said in a release issued Friday.

Judge Edward Miller sentenced Benites to seven years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections on Friday, Crick said.

She said that during the plea and sentencing, deputy solicitor

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