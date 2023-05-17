Woman still in jail after conviction in grandson’s death overturned

Brewer set to be tried again in case

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

PICKENS — A Pickens woman found guilty of killing her 13-month-old grandson by giving him oxycodone in a sippy cup is set to have a new trial after her conviction was overturned last fall.

Angela Brewer, formerly of Swiss Entrance, was released from the Camille Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia on Nov. 23 and has been held without bond at the Pickens County Detention Center as a pretrial detainee since then, according to officials.

The South Carolina Supreme Court in October overturned Brewer’s December 2017 conviction of homicide by child abuse, for which she was sentenced to serve 20 years in state prison. Brentley Kolbin Lane Lusk was found dead at Brewer’s home in October 2014.

State Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle told The Journal the prosecutors asked

