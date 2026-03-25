Work on next phase of Six Mile nature walk to begin soon

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — Work on one portion of the Bryson Children’s Nature Walk in Six Mile was recently completed, and another phase of work will begin soon.

Six Mile Mayor James Atkinson discussed work at the nature park during a ceremony in honor of late naturalist, writer and historian Dennis Chastain on March 11.

“This has been a 10-year project,” Atkinson said of the park’s development.

Following planning, work has been going on

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