Would the existence of aliens affect our faith?

We are all philosophers, which simply means we all have opinions and worldviews about most everything. Since the birth of the internet and social media, we’ve seen just how true this is, and I’m sure, as the topic of this column caught your attention, you already have your own thoughts about the subject.

If you’ve ever been a part of a group discussion, it does not take long to realize that humans are proficient at collecting ideas with the ability to store them in their memory banks, along with the

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