Wreck claims life of Greenville man

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — A 59-year old man died after a single-car wreck last week.

Pickens County chief deputy coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as David Smith of Greenville.

The accident occurred at 9:08 a.m. May 17 on Simms School Road near Mill Pine Road, approximately 1.5 miles east of Central, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred as Smith was driving a 2014 Subaru sedan north on Simms School Road, he said.

The car went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before overturning, Ridgeway said.

Wilson said Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.