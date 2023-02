By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A man died after a single-vehicle wreck near Pickens last week.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Tony Dale Searcy, 52.

The accident occurred at 3:56 p.m. on Adams Road near Kilt Lane, 2.5 miles west of Pickens, according to Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login