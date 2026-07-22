Wright, Courier recognized for excellence by SCPA

COLUMBIA — The Pickens County Courier is proud to announce that graphic designer Emily Wright has once again been recognized by the South Carolina Press Association (SCPA) for her outstanding work. Wright’s award-winning designs helped the Courier earn the 2026 President’s Award for Best Overall Advertising among weekly newspapers in this year’s South Carolina Palmy Awards competition.

The President’s Award is presented annually to one daily and one weekly newspaper based on the total number and ranking of advertising awards won, regardless of circulation.

A longtime graphic designer and advertising specialist who has been with the Courier since its founding, Wright captured an impressive eight first-place awards, five second-place awards, and three third-place awards in this year’s competition.

Wright earned first place in the Under 7,500 Circulation Division (Category K) for Outdoors/Recreation with her advertisement for Durham’s Convenience Mart. Judges praised the piece, saying, “The ad was very clean with a clear message.” She also received third place in the same category for her advertisement for Waterboys Pools.

In the Automotive (Open Division) category, Wright received third place for her advertisement for Pickens Auto Repair.

She also excelled in the Restaurant/Nightlife (Division K) category, earning both first and second place honors. Her advertisement for Pete’s of Easley received second place, while her Readers’ Choice advertisement for The Open Door claimed the top award.Judges commented, “Great art and font use throughout. I like the placement of the logo and heavy font address line. Food photos are well presented. Overall, great design.”

Wright added another third-place finish in the Health Services (Open Division) category for her advertisement for Easley Audiology.

Her Sunshine Week campaign also impressed judges. Wright’s public service advertisement for the City of Liberty earned first place. Judges noted, “Clean, crisp, nicely flowing layout. Great use of white space. Visually pleasing and easy to understand.”

In the Holiday Advertisement (Combined K & L Divisions) category, Wright’s Waterboys Pools Christmas advertisement featuring Santa relaxing in a swimming pool claimed another first-place finish. Judges wrote, “I love this ad! It works and encompasses creativity, use of color and a clean design.”

Wright continued her success in the Use of Imagery category, receiving second place for her advertisement for the Anderson County Museum and first place for another Sunshine Week advertisement created for the School District of Pickens County. Judges summed up the winning design with two simple words: “Excellent! Great job.”

In the Small Space Ads (Division K) category, Wright earned second place for another Waterboys Pools advertisement and first place for her advertisement for Creekside Pet Grooming. Judges remarked, “Fun, eye-catching imagery and minimal text make this entry stand out.”

She also captured first place in the Quarter Page or Less category with an advertisement for The Barber House in Easley. Judges commented, “The sepia tint on the photo and the choice of fonts reinforce the message that this is an ‘old school’ barber shop. Very appealing ad.”

Wright’s Sunshine Week campaign continued to shine in the Half-Page or Greater Ads (Division K) category, where she earned both first and second place. Her advertisement for the City of Easley received second place, while her advertisement for the Mayor and City Council of Pickens captured first place. Judges praised the winning design, writing, “The ad has it all — great blend of color, eye-catching (and cute) graphic, and well-organized text. Great work!”

These latest honors bring Wright’s remarkable career total to 167 South Carolina Press Association Palmy Awards, further cementing her reputation as one of the state’s premier newspaper advertising designers.

Her extraordinary performance in this year’s competition also secured the Courier’s coveted President’s Award for Best Overall Advertising, recognizing the newspaper’s excellence in helping local businesses effectively reach customers through creative and impactful advertising.

Effective advertising design is about far more than creating attractive artwork. It combines compelling visuals, storytelling, typography, photography, and strategic layout to communicate a message quickly and effectively. In today’s competitive marketplace, advertisers often have only a few seconds to capture a reader’s attention before the page is turned. Strong design ensures that message is seen, understood, and remembered.

Reflecting on her work, Wright said she takes pride in helping local businesses succeed through thoughtful design.

“Being an award-winning graphic designer has allowed me to realize I’m not just creating artwork,” Wright said. “I’m helping tell our community’s story while helping Mom-and-Pop businesses get noticed. Local newspapers connect real people with local businesses. Great design isn’t just about creating a pretty picture—it helps strengthen our local economy.”

Courier Publisher Rocky Nimmons praised Wright’s continued excellence.

“Emily just continues to knock it out of the park at the Palmy Awards year after year,” Nimmons said. “We are incredibly thankful to have Emily as part of the Courier family. She has been with us since the very beginning, and her talent has been one of the biggest reasons for our success. Emily has an amazing ability to take any idea and turn it into a head-turning advertisement. That’s a rare gift, and it benefits every business that advertises with us. She is truly a generational talent, and we are beyond grateful for everything she does.”

Nimmons said the President’s Award is among the highest honors a newspaper advertising department can receive.

“The President’s Award for Best Overall Advertising is the award every newspaper strives to win each year,” he said. “It is one of the South Carolina Press Association’s most competitive awards because it recognizes overall excellence in serving advertisers. Winning it reflects the outstanding work Emily produces every day.”

Nimmons also credited the Courier’s longtime Advertising Director, Mignonne Matheson, for playing an equally vital role in the newspaper’s success.

“This award is also a testament to Mignonne Matheson and the tremendous job she does building relationships with our advertisers,” Nimmons said. “Without Mignonne bringing in those advertising accounts, Emily wouldn’t have the opportunity to create these award-winning ads. They have worked together for more than two decades and truly make one of the best advertising teams in South Carolina. I’m incredibly thankful for both of them.”

Nimmons concluded by thanking the businesses and readers who continue to support the newspaper.

“None of these awards would mean anything without the businesses that trust us with their advertising and, most importantly, the thousands of readers who continue to support the Pickens County Courier each week,” he said. “The Courier has become part of the fabric of Pickens County, and I am grateful every day for the opportunity to live my dream of producing Pickens County’s favorite newspaper.”