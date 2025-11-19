WWII vet Pace visits Hagood Elementary for Veterans Day

By Alicia Looper

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Hagood Elementary had a unique visitor on Veterans’ Day this year. World War II veteran Jim Pace, 99 years old, came to participate in the school’s parade through the hallways.

Mr. Pace was accompanied by his wife of 78 years, Helen. Jim and Helen married on July 6, 1947 and have four daughters and a son. According to their daughter, Dona Anderson, who also attended the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login