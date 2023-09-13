Yes, we are special — but so are they

I came across an old fellow the other day who’s apparently been living in the woods behind our house for decades, and I had no idea he was there.

He moved very slowly and quietly, minding his own business, staying out of everybody’s way.

Until this particular day.

There he was, on the side of the road, looking befuddled.

He was a turtle.

I mean, a great big whopping turtle. He must have been at least 50 pounds,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login