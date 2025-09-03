Young at Heart Senior Center opens in Easley

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Pickens County Meals on Wheels executive director Kim Valentin said bringing a senior center back to Easley was “way overdue.”

A day long in the works finally arrived as officials cut the ribbon Thursday morning on the Young at Heart Senior Center, part of the Easley YMCA at the McKissick Campus.

“We’ve been working on this since, I want to say it was around COVID times,” Valentin said. “We’ve been working on the plan for quite some time and working out all the details, and then of course acquiring the funding.

“Our portion of it ended up being about $880,000, and thanks to the city of Easley and grant money that was secured from Sen. (Thomas) Alexander and from the PIP grant

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login