2 arrested after late-night chase

CLEMSON — Two men were arrested last week after police said they ran from officers on foot after speeding through downtown Clemson.

At 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Clemson police noticed a car being driven at a “high rate of speed through the downtown area of Clemson” and officers tried to stop the vehicle before the driver evaded a traffic stop, Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said in a news release.

Dixon said the vehicle was driven to a dead-end street, and one man was found “trying to swim from the shore within

You do not have permission to view this content