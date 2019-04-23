2 arrested in hospital credit union robbery

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Two men have been charged in connection with a Thursday robbery at a credit union branch inside Prisma Health–Baptist Easley hospital.

Billy Joe Bush Sr., is armed with one count of entering a bank to steal and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Easley Police Chief Tim Tollison said.

Marcus Dane Cook, 24, is charged with one account of accessory before the fact of a felony and one count of accessory after the fact of a robbery.

Tollison said a man entered the Palmetto Health Credit Union at the hospital Thursday afternoon, told a teller he had a gun

You do not have permission to view this content