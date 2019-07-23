2 construction workers die in home collapse

SUNSET — Two construction workers were killed and two others were injured when a home under construction partially collapsed during a thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the two men who died as Domingo Diego Nicolas, 22, and Sabino Juarez Lopez, 42, both of Greenville. Kelley said the two men were putting up walls on a new house under construction and were under the walls that fell on top of them. Both men died at the scene.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. at 210 Waterlake Drive in

