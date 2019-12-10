2 dead after moped wrecks
PICKENS — Two men died Sunday in connection with separate Pickens County moped wrecks 10 days apart.
Coroner Kandy Kelley said 59-year-old Timothy Wayne Stephens of Pickens died at the scene of a wreck on U.S. Highway 178 near Old Fox Squirrel Ridge Road around 12:50 p.m.
Stephens’ moped was slowing down to make a turn before being hit by a sedan, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones said.
The driver of the car, Faye Cassell, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Cassell was charged with driving
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login