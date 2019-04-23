2 die from injuries in accidents

EASLEY — Two Pickens County women died last week, days after they were injured in separate wrecks.

Pickens County Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan said Sandra Mason, 69, of 502 Blue Ridge St. in Easley, was hurt in an April 8 wreck on Calhoun Memorial Highway/U.S. Highway 123. The three-vehicle wreck happened as Mason was in a vehicle traveling south on U.S. 123 near the intersection of Cartee Road at around 3:15 p.m., Duncan said. Mason was wearing a seatbelt, he said.

Duncan also said Holly Lynn Gross, 30, of 101 Orchard St. in

