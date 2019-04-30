250 jobs leaving

Central plant announces plan to close in June

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — A plant that has spent nearly a half-century in Central is set to close its doors by the end of June — affecting 250 employees.

Shaw Industries Group Inc. announced Thursday it plans to shift production from its extension yarn facility on S.C. Highway 93 in Pickens County to other Shaw facilities throughout the Southeast. Plant officials said the consolidation process would begin immediately, with operations at what is

You do not have permission to view this content