250 jobs leaving
Central plant announces plan to close in June
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
CENTRAL — A plant that has spent nearly a half-century in Central is set to close its doors by the end of June — affecting 250 employees.
Shaw Industries Group Inc. announced Thursday it plans to shift production from its extension yarn facility on S.C. Highway 93 in Pickens County to other Shaw facilities throughout the Southeast. Plant officials said the consolidation process would begin immediately, with operations at what is
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login