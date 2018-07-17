4-ton boulder placed outside chamber office

By Rocky Nimmons

PICKENS — The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce started a heavy-duty project Tuesday that has been more than a year in the making.

Emphasis on the “heavy.”

A 4.11-ton granite boulder was placed on the front lawn of the chamber office, located at the corner of West Main and Florence streets.

With about two weeks of work, the boulder will become a sign marking the building as the new Pickens Visitors Center.

Director Kim Smagala and the chamber’s board of directors have been working with the lake Hartwell Tourism District, which covers Pickens, Oconee and Anderson counties, to help bring some state tourism funding to

