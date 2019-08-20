AdvertiseHereH
08/20/2019   Local News

4-year-old’s death under investigation

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a 4-year-old child died after being found unresponsive at an Easley home Monday.

Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the child as Kason Stelling.

According to a news release from sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Chad Brooks, the child was found unresponsive

