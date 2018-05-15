‘A gratitude crisis’

UN ambassador urges Clemson grads to pay it forward

Haley presented with honorary doctorate

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

CLEMSON — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley urged a group of Clemson University graduates last week to live lives of “active gratitude.”

The former South Carolina governor spoke to graduates of the College of Business and College of Education Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a great day at Clemson University and it’s a great day in South Carolina,” Haley said, recalling the catchphrase she ordered state government agency employees to use when answering phones during her first term as governor in 2011.

Haley graduated from Clemson in 1994 with a degree in accounting.

“Aside from my parents, Clemson is what has shaped my life the

