Pickens officially unveils Doodle Park

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Kids were the first residents to explore the Pickens Doodle Park Saturday.

Officials opened the park’s playground Saturday morning ahead of the 2 p.m. ribbon-cutting and official grand opening.

“This is a great day for Pickens,” Mayor David Owens said. “This has been in the works for several years.”

The park has “a little bit for everybody,” he said.

“You’ve got cyclists here, you’ve got runners, you’ve got walkers, you’ve got people with strollers, you’ve got people with skateboards, you’ve got rollerbladers — a little bit of everybody,” Owens said. “Parents and grandparents are going to be able to come down here and watch the children play.”

The park, located at the Pickens trailhead of the Doodle Trail at 409 E. Cedar Rock St., is about 95 percent complete, he said.

“Still got a little bit to do,” Owens said, adding that more exercise equipment for adults

