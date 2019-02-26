‘A New History’
By Ron Barnett
Staff Reporter
rbarnett@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — For the past 16 years, the imposing red brick building at 208 Garvin St. in downtown Pickens has stood empty, a desolate reminder of a painful episode that still bears scars — the collapse of Carolina Investors.
It was here that some 12,000 people lost an estimated $278 million when the once-trusted Pickens-based financial institution went under amid a cloud of scandal and broken promises.
Visions of angry investors mobbing outside the building in March
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login