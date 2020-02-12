A new life for former Gettys site?

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The former Gettys Middle School site could be seeing new life as an apartment complex.

First reading of a zoning request for the site at 105 Stewart Drive was on the agenda of Easley City Council’s February meeting Monday night.

The request was to rezone 16.005 acres at the site from R-10 to GR2.

All schools in the city are zoned R-10, city administrator Stephen Steese said.

The rezoning would allow up to around 220 units to be built on site “should they decide to

You must be logged in to view this content.