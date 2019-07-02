A whole new direction for county museum

‘Doodleville’ could make museum more kid-friendly

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Plans to make a portion of the Pickens County Museum of Art and History more appealing to children are in the works.

County tourism director Jay Pitts discussed the museum with county council June 17 as he went over the Accommodations Tax Committee’s recommendations on applications for funding.

The museum’s foundation is requesting $50,000 in funding toward the creation of “Doodleville,” an interactive children’s museum.

“The committee granted $50,000,” Pitts said. “This was a recommendation to fund the full amount. The ATAX committee was very excited about this idea.”

Children’s museums across the Upstate are “very successful in drawing tourists,” he said.

“This could be the same for Pickens County,” Pitts said.

County administrator Gerald Wilson said Doodleville would be more interactive, with more “touch and feel” displays.

Pitts agreed.

“Staff at the museum is looking at ways they can enhance the museum to bring more people in,” he said. “What they want to do is create Doodleville and do storefronts of each of our municipalities inside the museum. Once a child or even an adult goes through that storefront, there are going to be activities that represent each of the municipalities for them to participate in.”

Doodleville would be located at the back of the museum, Pitts said.

“This is a whole new direction for the museum,” Councilman Trey

You do not have permission to view this content