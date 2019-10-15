Administrator focusing on communication

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Acting Pickens County administrator Ken Roper calls the county council elections three years ago the “Revolution of 2016.”

Roper spoke at the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce’s recent State of the County luncheon.

“The voters in Pickens County chose, overwhelmingly, a new direction,” he said. “We had council members who were retiring, we had council members who had chosen not to run again, we had council membersthat did choose to run again.

“We had candidates on all sides of the political spectrum in that primary that were advocating for different things,” Roper continued.

The successful candidates all believed county council should “re-engage with the community,” he said.

"For whatever reasons, through the years, the county had become very