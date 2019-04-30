Aerospace manufacturer planning to invest $19M in Pickens County facility

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

LIBERTY — IPSUM Technologies announced plans to invest $19.2 million to build what one company official calls a “factory of the future” at the Pickens County Commerce Park.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning at the Alliance Pickens office. It is expected to create 55 new jobs.

“We are really, really excited for the future that we are going to share with one another,” Alliance Pickens executive director Ray Farley said.

Co-chairman and president C. Ashley Heaton said his company focuses on advanced manufacturing for “aerospace, space, defense and the high-technology sectors.”

“We are dedicated to bringing the next generation of manufacturing, and Pickens (County) is our first location for

