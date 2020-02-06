ALERT **** WEATHER ALERT FROM SDPC **** ALERT

We are continuing to monitor weather and driving conditions. At this time, we are ceasing all mid-day travel; we advise high school students who are early dismissal or late arrivals to stay where they are and avoid the roads. Afternoon 3K and 4K classes are cancelled. Given current conditions, we do not consider early dismissal to be a safer option than normal dismissal time. For many of our students, our schools are the most secure storm shelter available. Parents are welcome to sign students out early, but do so at their own risk. Delays on bus routes later today are expected, and we advise extreme caution during the drive home today.

John Eby

School District of Pickens County

Coordinator of Communication