All Aboard for Fun!!!

Central Railroad Fest is Saturday

SPECIAL EDITION IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER

Welcome to the 11th annual Central Railroad Festival! We’re glad to have you and your family with us and hope that you will have a wonderful, fun-filled day. If you’ve been to the Railroad Festival before, we appreciate your continued attendance and support. If this is your first time with us, you’ve got a lot to see, do and enjoy: great food, craft vendors, and a wide variety of free entertainment and attractions. Best of all, WE HAVE TRAINS!

This insert is your guide to everything you and your family need for an unforgettable day of fun. We’ve included maps, schedules and information about the day’s exciting activities. You’ll also see details about our terrific sponsors who have once again

You do not have permission to view this content