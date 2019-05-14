All-star softball game set

LIBERTY — The Foothills Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host its first annual FCA Softball All-Star Game on Monday at 6 p.m. at Liberty High School.

The game will feature players from Anderson County vs. Pickens-Oconee County high schools. The format will be a seven-inning game with a short break after the fourth inning for a speaker to share with spectators about FCA. The rain date for the game is May 21.

Pickens County players set to participate are Daniel’s Logan Craig, Haylee Rice and Makayla Sexton, Easley’s Aubrey Lewis and Addison Pitts, Liberty’s Abbey Huff, and Pickens’ Abby Hayes and Beth Hyatt.

Admission is $10, and no passes will be accepted. The event is a fundraiser to help athletes from the three counties attend FCA camps this summer.