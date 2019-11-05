An ode to Cynthia’s ‘leaves’
Oh how majestic a tree may be
It fills one with inspiration
When Cynthia sees the leaves a-fallin’
They fill her with anticipation
When the ground is covered to the hilt
It makes her want to wilt
With nary a leaf left on a tree
They make her want to flee
But with rake so true and head so somber
She proceeds to give them all a number
Ah one, ah two, ah three
Aw, that’s too boring for thee
Methinks I shall name them
